Buddy “Kerwin” Wade
SACRAMENTO — Funeral services for Mr. Buddy “Kerwin” Wade of Sacramento, California formerly of Tyler, Texas will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1 pm at Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor M.L. Collins serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in St. Violet Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE REQUIRED. Mr. Wade was born on August 25, l967 in Smith County and transitioned on February 9, 2021 in Sacramento, California. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
