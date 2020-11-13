Bruce William Sidow

He was born on September 25, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio. His family moved from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan before locating to Tyler, Texas in 1976. He is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School Class of 1983.
His career spanned 30 years in the printing business. He retired in March 2018 as a Master Printer.
He enjoyed life, the Dallas Cowboys, “Blue October”, camping, playing golf and vacations with Darla, the love of his life and his family. His greatest joy was spending time with Darla and his faithful companion “Jazz”. He loved his special long-time buddies, Ronnie Armstrong, Kirk Free, Wesley Jenkins, Kent Jones and Walker Stuart and close friends Tracy Boone and David Mote.
He was preceded in death by stepfather Lee T. Johnson and sister-in-law, Shelli Sidow.
He is survived by his wife Darla, mother Lynn Johnson, father Sam Sidow (Lynda), sister Laura Wilkerson, (daughter) Riley, Mindyn Brown (Charlie), Rustin Wilkerson (Evin), brother Steve Sidow (Cindi), son (Shayn), (grand-daughter Kynli Neeley), (stepsons) Chris and Casey Jenkins, (stepdaughters-in-law), Lindsey Saenz (Justin), Lacey VanBuskirk (Josh) and (sons) Aiden and Luke.
Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kindness during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
If desired, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.