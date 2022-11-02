Bruce Wendell Fox
TYLER — Bruce Wendell Fox, 99, of Tyler, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022.He was born on October 1, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the oldest of two sons born to Edna Fansher Fox and Raymond Archibald Fox. Bruce graduated from Grosse Pointe High in June of 1941 where he played baseball, basketball and football. He attended Oberlin College for a year and a half before he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was inducted at Oberlin College in February 1943 and sent to Fort Thomas, Ky., as an Aviation Cadet. He began training in March 1943 at Keesler Field as a Cadet 1st Lieutenant. He entered active service as a 2nd Lt. pilot in June 1944. His pilot separation base was Baer Field in December 1945. Thus he served 16 1/2 months as an AAF Lieutenant pilot, completing 1200 flying hours and graduating from advanced twin engine flying school. He flew PT19, BT13, AT7, AT11, AT17 and UC78 types of aircraft. After his discharge from the Army Air Corps in Sept., 1946, Bruce married Madalene Tilson Clark on December 28, 1946.He resumed his studies at Oberlin College, graduating in 1949. Bruce earned a Master’s Degree in Geology from Washington University in 1951, went to work for Atlantic Refining Company in Shreveport, La., and taught at Centenary College to earn extra funds for his family. Bruce was with Atlantic for four and half years in Shreveport, La., and seven years in Tyler before going out on his own. He established an office in the Fair Foundation building where he worked well into his 90’s. While working at Atlantic he was co-author of a widely distributed technical paper on the “Fairway Field of Anderson and Henderson Counties”. In 1964 he drilled his Discovery Well in Green Fox Field in Marion County which launched his long successful career as a Consulting Geologist. Bruce and Madalene had two sons, Bruce R. Fox and William G. Fox. Bruce and Madalene ultimately divorced. He married Belle Downer in 1969 and remained happily married until her passing in 2010. Bruce led an exciting and adventurous life. He loved England and turned his garage into an authentic English Pub, “Ye Olde Fox and Belle’. Dressed in full kilt with his friend A.J. Triggs singing “Oh Danny Boy,” there were many pub parties filled with laughter and joy over the years. He founded the Single Malt Scotch Society of North America, loved fishing and the game of golf, and was involved with The Mint Julip at Willow Brook Country Club for many years. He was an avid Detroit Tigers, Lions and Red Wings fan. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard F. Fox of Grosse Pointe Township, and Belle D. Fox. He is survived by his oldest son Bruce R. Fox and his wife Becky, of Bella Vista, AR., youngest son William G. Fox and his wife Suzanne of Montgomery, Tx., grandchildren Chris Fox (Stephanie), Bradley Fox (Amanda), Brian Fox (Kate), Nicholas Fox (Katie) and Jason Fox, along with 8 great grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. We give special thanks to Darlene Erwin who has been a gracious friend and caregiver for Bruce for many years. We also give special thanks to the people at The Hamptons Independent Living, Choice Home Health, Choice Plus Care, nurses and doctors at Trinity Mother Francis, Bluebonnet Point Wellness and the Hospice of East Texas. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 4, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions, if desired, may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dept. of Urology, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Tx., 77210-4486, or to Marvin Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, Tx., 75702.