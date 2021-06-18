Bruce Wade Nelson
HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Captain Bruce Wade Nelson, 83, took off one last time as he peacefully departed this earth with new wings on June 10, 2021.
Bruce and Kylene were married for 52 years before her passing in 2014, and they had three children together. He was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the NROTC. After graduating, Bruce served 6 years on active duty as a Navy pilot reserve officer and went on to fly for Braniff for more than 20 years. His favorite plane to fly was the 727. Bruce also loved hot rods, motorcycles, big trucks, collecting and selling antiques, his cows, and the great outdoors.
Bruce is preceded in death by his wife Kylene, his parents Helen and Bill, and his sister Linda. He is survived by his children: Brett and his wife Jessica, Kristin and her husband Michael, Paige and her husband Rick, three grandchildren (Dax, Ryleigh, and Kyler) and three step grandchildren (Cody, Jared, and Cole). Bruce is also survived by his brother Garry and his wife Kathy, and his niece and nephew, Shelley and Patrick.
Captain Bruce will be missed but he will live on in the hearts of those that loved him. He would also want others to have hope that are impacted by Parkinson’s disease, so if you feel moved, donations to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association would be a wonderful way to honor Bruce’s memory. Immediate family will hold a private celebration of life service and would like to thank Christus Mother Frances, Bluebonnet Point, The Hospice of East Texas, Boren-Conner Funeral Home, and their friends for all of their love, compassion, and support.
