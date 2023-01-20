Bruce Ivy
CUSHING — A funeral service for Bruce Ivy, 90, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Brady Willis officiating. Bruce was born on May 26, 1932 and passed away on January 16, 2023. He will be laid to rest at McDonald Cemetery, New Summerfield.
Visitation will begin on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5-7p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Bruce was hardworking, loyal, and honest. He loved hunting and fishing in his spare time, was a master mason with Masonic Lodge #45 in Rusk, and was a supporter of the Scottish Rite mission. Bruce was a faithful man who loved to serve the Lord and adored his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Odell Ivy; son, Dennis Ivy; stepson, James Carpenter Jr.; brothers, Joe and Mott Ivy; and sister, Bonnie Lawson.
Left to cherish Bruce’s memory are his wife, Betty Ivy of Paris, Texas; daughters, Dedra Neal of Paris, Texas, and Pam Martin of Flint, Texas; sons, Rick Ivy and wife Jill of Nacogdoches, Texas, Randy Ivy and wife Jana of Nacogdoches, Texas, and David Ivy and wife Christie of Cushing, Texas; 11 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Ivy, Blake Ivy, Brent Ivy, Steven Arreguin, Logan Ivy, Dusty Arreguin, Braxton Smith, and Clint Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Ivy, Mark Ivy, Tuff Ivy, Jeff Barnhart, Danny Ivy, and Marty Lawson.