Bruce “Doc” Grubbs
TYLER — On December 31, 2021, An Angel received his wings, and a minstrel got his golden guitar. Bruce “Doc” Grubbs lost his brave battle with cancer, and went home to be with the Lord. He is playing in Jesus’s band now. He was born and raised in Texas, a true and proud son of the Republic and served proudly in the Vietnam war. He then spent 20 years working at the VA Hospital in Waco, trying to get fellow vets their benefits. After retirement he was a proud member of the Commemorative Air Force, currently located at the Tyler Airport. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Pamela J. Grubbs, his two loving sons, Jesse B. Baker, III, Walter Lee Baker, his daughter in law, Sherry Smallwood Baker, and his granddaughter, Kit Baker. He also has a wonderful sister, Suzy Hensley, her husband Kent, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends he’s had since childhood, who will miss him greatly, and many more friends who loved him when he couldn’t love himself. He was a hero to many, myself included. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 22, at 11 am, at the Cathedral in the Pines, in the Garden of Tranquility, in Tyler. Officiating will be Reverend Ron Byrd, and a Military Tribute will be included. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.