Bruce Allen Sims
WHITEHOUSE — Bruce joined our Lord and Savior in heaven September 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born January 5, 1966 in Tyler, Texas to Billie Ray Sims and Bobbie King Sims.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Cheryl Rocha Sims; daughter, Jordan Sims; son, Cavin Sims; his father, Billie Ray Sims and wife Dana Sims of Tyler; brother, Brad Sims and wife Ginger Bailff Sims, nephews, Grant Sims, Garrett Sims, and Grayson Sims of Lindale, TX; sister, Brenda Sims Dauth; nephew, Brandon Dauth, and niece, Krista Gann and husband Kevin of Kennedale, TX; mother-in-law, Genell Rocha of Tyler; sister-in-law, Robin Rocha Biles and husband James; niece, Rylee Rae-Lynne of Tyler; brother-in-law, Ricky Rocha and wife Tanya Walton Rocha; nieces, Maddie, Meg, Kaitlyn, Presley, and Brooklyn; nephews, Mitch, Matt, Clay, and Brody of Tyler; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie King Sims; father-in-law, Rick Rocha of Tyler; grandfather, Norman Eugene King; grandmother, Barbara King Gandy of Tyler; grandfather, James Daniel Adair and grandmother, Pearl Sims Adair of Tyler. A graveside service to celebrate Bruce’s life will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 West in Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Jevon Goodin, Johnny Nipper, Wayne Finn, Ricky Rocha, Jim Zucca and Randy Hunter.

