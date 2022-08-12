Bruce A. Wooldridge
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for Bruce A. Wooldridge, 73, of Whitehouse, will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Braaten officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Wooldridge passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Tyler. He was born December 14, 1948, in Edwardsville, IL to Alvin E and Mildred Wooldridge.
Bruce was a member of Lonestar Chapter 124 NAWCC. He graduated from Central Missouri State & SMU with a PHD. He held the position of President with Harleton Oil & Gas.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Wooldridge, mother, Mildred Wooldridge and two brothers, Rich & Steve Wooldridge. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Kelly Wooldridge; daughters, Kim Wooldridge & Megan Pritchard; sons, Adam Woodridge & Paul Hedrick; and four grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harleton Oil and Gas and Associates, Bruce Ogilvie, Jerry Irwin, Angela Clinkscale, and Bill Lovell.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.