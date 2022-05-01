Browne Emerson Carleton
LINDALE — Browne Emerson Carleton, 70, of Lindale, Texas passed away on April 12, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. He was born May 3, 1951 in Orange, Texas where he spent his first seven years before moving to the place he always and forever considered his home, New Orleans, Louisiana.
He attended East Jefferson High School (class of 1969) where he became a member of Phi Lambda Epsilon fraternity- Louisiana Epsilon chapter. He was an active member of this brotherhood through high school and as an alumni.
Browne attended Gretna Police Academy where he graduated in 1992. He continued serving the public as an officer working for Louisiana State Police, Smith County Sherriff’s Office and as a Deputy Constable for Smith County Constable 4th Precinct Josh Joplin. Being a peace officer was such an important part of Browne’s life and he took great pride in his duty to serve and protect.
Browne loved his family, his friends, and very much his two dogs--- his “babies”. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and enjoyed biking and working out.
He is predeceased by his parents, Faye McGuire Carleton and H.B. “Jim” Carleton and his widow, Jonel Casteix Carleton.
Browne’s survivors include his sister, Vicki Carleton Jolley; his three children Tara (Billy) Carleton Swaim, Jessica (James) Carleton Zelaya, and Jon Wade (Brittany) Carleton; and his beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Claire Swaim, Sophia and Blake Zelaya, and Kylie, Nolan, and Colton Carleton.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Browne on May 6, 2022 at 11:00am at Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to SPCA of East Texas or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (ID for acknowledgment: #22940017).