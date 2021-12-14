Brooklyn Paige Miller
TYLER — Services for Brooklyn Paige Miller, 17, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Brooklyn passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She was born October 1, 2004 in Tyler, TX, to Shane Miller and Ashley Shieldes.
She loved animals and aspired to become a veterinarian and was also a very talented artist.
Brooklyn is survived by her parents, Shane Miller and Ashley Jorden; step-mother, Lauren Miller and sister, Reagan.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://supporting.afsp.org/campaign/Brooklyn-Paige-Miller-Memorial-Fund).
