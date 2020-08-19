Bridgette Ann Fowler

Bridgett Ann Fowler
TYLER — Bridgett Ann Fowler, age 54, of Tyler, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020, at her residence.
Bridgett was born in Tyler, Texas on November 8,1965 to William Charlton and Margie (Walker) Tipps. Bridgett received her G.E.D and continued to receive an associates degree for Certified Public Accountant through Americorps. Bridgett then went on to receive her Certified Nursing Assistant License at TJC as she was employed through various local hospitals and nursing homes in Tyler, Texas.
Bridgett is survived by her mother, Margie Tipps of Tyler, Texas, her father William Charlton of Tennessee, sisters, Kim Charlton of Tennessee, and Dawn Bailey of Tennessee, her brother Bobby Legg, of Illinois, her sons, Richard Hamelinck III. of Tyler, Texas, Joshua Hamelinck of Latexo, Texas, Robert Hamelinck of Tyler, Texas, John Fowler of Tyler, Texas and Michael Fowler Jr. of Tyler, Texas along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bridgett is preceded in death by her Grandparents, her step father Anthony Tipps Sr., her brothers Anthony Tipps Jr. and James Legg, and her sisters Louanne Spain and Grace Tipps.
A memorial service will be held at the family’s residence at 11976 Woodlark St. Tyler, Texas on September 5,2020 at noon, to celebrate her life and memories with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials, or donations please contact Joshua Hamelinck at 903-262-8397.
