Bridget Dianna Robinson
FORNEY (FORMALLY OF TYLER) — Funeral services for Miss Bridget Dianna Robinson are scheduled for Saturday, July 3, 2021 11:00 am at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. J. L Preston officiating and Pastor Richie Mullis eulogist. Interment will be held in Antioch Cemetery (Whitehouse) under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Bridget Dianna Robinson, age 45 of Dallas, Texas passed on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Bridget Dianna Robinson was born in Tyler, Texas, January 4, 1976 to James Earl Robinson and Stella Louise Robinson. Bridget attended Robert E. Lee High School. She received an Advance Preparatory School Diploma, in 1994. She also completed an Associate Applied Science Legal Assistant in June 1997 from Tyler Junior College. Her educational journey continued at University of Phoenix where she received a Bachelor of Science Business Management Degree.
Bridget’s career started as an Executive Assistant in August 1997 at Lockton Dunning Benefit Company - Dallas, TX. She was a Legal Assistant/Team Lead at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP - Dallas, TX. Lastly, Bridget was currently a Legal Secretary at Sidley Austin LLP - Dallas, TX.
Bridget had a zeal and a quest from God to help teach the Gospel in a unique fashion. She was an active member at Free Life Church.
Bridget’s legacy lives on through her three children, Detayvun “Tay” Michael Robinson; Nyle Zachary Roper; and Nya AnnaMarie Roper.
She is also survived by her mother, Stella L. Robinson; Nathaniel Fields (God-Father). Three sisters, Vanesia K. Wright (Dr. Harold Wright); Jamesina L. Robinson; and Dr. Tawanna L. Sargent (Jeffery Sargent); she also leaves a multitude of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, James Earl Robinson; Grandparents Burl and Helen Robinson; and Benny and Estella Grismore.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday,1:00-8:00 pm. Mask Required!
