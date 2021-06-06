Brett Farmer
TYLER — Brett Farmer passed away on May 30, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for his love of family, history and trivia.
Although raised in Fort Worth, he called Tyler and Lake Palestine home. He attended Texas A&M University and received a Masters’ Degree in History from the University of Texas, Tyler. A long time employee of Mercado’s Restaurante, he enjoyed his work and the numerous customers who became good friends. Thank you to all who recognized his innate kindness, friendship and loyalty. Brett is survived by his father, C.M. (Neal) Farmer II and his stepmother, Mary Frances, two sisters, brother, stepsister, their spouses, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please make a donation in Brett’s name to Hospice of East Texas, Tyler. www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
