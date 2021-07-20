Brenda Karlene Hill
TYLER — Funeral services for Brenda Karlene Hill are scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 11:00 am at Carter Temple CME Church with Rev. Brian K. Thomas eulogist and Rev. Darryl Madlock officiating. Interment will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, Junction City Community Cemetery, Junction City, Arkansas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing at Brooks Sterling & Garrett on Tuesday, 1:00-7:00pm.
On October 15, 1948, Brenda Karlene Wright Hill was born to Rev. William Thomas and Winnie Estella Wright in Austin, Texas.
At an early age she began serving as the pianist at her father’s church. She served as a musician at many churches throughout Texas. Brenda graduated from Crane High School in Crane, Texas. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and a Master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University. She retired from teaching in 2001.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dr. William “Billy” Thomas Wright, Jr.
Her loving memories will be cherished by her husband, Willie Hill of Whitehouse, Texas; son, Royce
(Tracy) Hill of Cypress, Texas; sister Diane Carmichael; stepson, Pechone Larry; brother-in-laws, Charles Hill and Dexter Hill; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.