Brenda Joyce Hicks
QUITMAN — Brenda Joyce Hicks, age 67, of Quitman, gained her angel wings Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021.
Brenda was born in Mineola, Texas on August 14, 1954 to Leon and Ruth Smith Phillips. She graduated from Quitman High School in 1972. It was at Quitman High School where she met the love of her life, Norman Hicks. The couple went on their first date, to Norman’s senior prom, in 1970. Norman and Brenda were a match made in Heaven and were inseparable from that point on. With her parents support, they married her senior year, on December 18, 1971 at First Baptist Church Quitman.
Brenda was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who gave her all to her family. She was her husband’s biggest supporter, her children’s biggest cheerleader, and everyone’s favorite listener. She was the true definition of a homemaker and was always patient and kind. The hole left by her absence will be an impossible one to fill.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she was also a devout Christian. She and her husband met frequently with a Christian group at the Quitman Public Library and attended Forest Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday nights.
She greets in Heaven her parents, Leon and Ruth Phillips; and one brother, Ken Phillips.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of nearly 50 years, Dr. Norman Hicks of Quitman; two children, Jason Paul Hicks of Quitman, and Debrahle Hicks of Winnsboro; two grandchildren, Braxton Hicks of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Deacon Hicks of Fort Riley, Kansas; three sisters, Mary Lou Kernes and husband David of Quitman, Betty Ruth Phillips of Quitman, and Ruby Graves; sister-in-law, Patsy Phillips of Flint; her loyal four-legged companion, Belle, the Blue Heeler; and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.
Memorial service for Mrs. Brenda Hicks will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home with Brother Fred Morrow officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.