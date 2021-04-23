Brenda Joy Gober
TYLER — Brenda Joy Gober, 72, peacefully went home to her Savior on April 19, 2021. She was born March 31, 1949 in Athens, Texas, the daughter of Paul and Ida Hickman. She graduated from Athens High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. Brenda worked as a bookkeeper for thirty-five years, primarily at Gollob Morgan Peddy in Tyler, Texas.
On April 5, 1980 she married the love of her life, Jerry Gober. Brenda was a devoted wife, a cherished mom, and a proud Gigi to her two granddaughters. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church. Her faith in Jesus Christ directed her life and character, and will continue to be an example to all who knew her.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul Gene Hickman. She is survived by her husband, her son, David Gober, daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Ricky Cotto, grandchildren, Elaina and Olivia Cotto, brother and sister-in-law, Cleo and Nancy Hickman, sister-in-law, Ann Hickman, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Brenda’s life is scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, April 26, 2021 at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin Street in Tyler, Texas, with Dr. Marc Donaldson officiating.
It is Brenda’s wish that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Marvin United Methodist Church Missions, 300 W. Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702, or to the East Texas Food Bank, 3201 Robertson Rd, Tyler, TX 75701.
