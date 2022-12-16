Brenda Gail Nowicki
TYLER — Brenda Davenport Nowicki was born October 23, 1958 to Sally and Dale Davenport in Odessa, TX and was the youngest of 2 children. She peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2022. Brenda was a very social and outgoing member of the Noonday area. Through her recent health struggles she has been exceptionally grateful to her caregivers and support team. Brenda is survived by her children Rebecca Richardson and spouse Shane Richardson of Bullard TX as well as son Austin Nowicki of Flint, TX and 2 grandsons. A private service for the family has been arranged.