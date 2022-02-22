Brandon Trey Wilson
TYLER — Services for Brandon Trey Wilson, 43, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
Mr. Wilson passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Tyler after an intense fight with colon cancer. He was born September 22, 1978 in Tyler to Rick and Debbie Wilson.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Rick Wilson; Grandparents, Lucky and Christine Pyle and Bill and Nora Wilson. He is survived by his loving family including his fiancé, Hollie Porter; sons, Boston and Maddox; mother, Debbie Wilson; sister, Kristin Hartsfield; brother-in-law, Ryan Hartsfield; and nieces, Ava and Hannah Hartsfield.
He loved his family deeply, and loved being a dad to his boys. He was a loyal, encouraging, fun-loving friend. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Pallbearers will be Ben Boyken, Terry Bunker, Doug Byrns, Mark Peel, and Tommy Savoy.