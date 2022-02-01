Bradley Wade Hunt
TYLER — Bradley Wade Hunt, age 54, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. Bradley was born on November 10th, 1967. Bradley was a devoted Christian and the member of First United Methodist Church in Rockwall, Texas. He is survived by his Mother, Frances Hunt and preceded in death by Father, Robert Hunt of Tyler, Texas. He is survived by his children Schyler Hunt of Austin, Texas, Grace Hunt, Nicholas Hunt, Ethanael Hunt, and Gabriella Hunt of Dallas, Texas, and sister Amy Hunt of Tyler, Texas. , Bradley had a love for nature, animals, and world history. Bradley was loved by many as he was a stranger to none and had the ability to make anyone laugh. Bradley will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lloydjamesfuneralhome.com for the Hunt family.