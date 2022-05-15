Bradley Pate
VAN — A memorial service for Bradley Pate will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home in Van with Bro. Steve Ditmore officiating.
Bradley was born on December 10, 1970 in Tyler, Texas and went Home to be with Jesus on April 25, 2022. He was a resident of Virginia, previously having spent most of his life in the Van area. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Van.
Bradley passed away at the age of 51. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Emma Nell Fletcher and great-grandparents, Alvin and Rose McKibben.
Survivors include his parents, Ronnie and Sharron Pate of Lindale; children, Chance Pate of Van, Chase Pate of Preston Hollow, and Alyssa Pate of Tyler; brother, Neil Pate and sister-in-law, Sarah Pate of Grand Saline; two grandchildren, Sabrina Pate and Mycah Romero; niece, Ashlee Pate of Grand Saline; and nephews, Trae Pate of Lindale and Nicolas Pate of Grand Saline.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or MD Anderson Cancer Center.org.