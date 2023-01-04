Borgia Crutcher Lockridge
TYLER — Borgia Crutcher Lockridge, 86, of Tyler was reunited in heaven with her husband on January 1, 2023. Borgia was born to Luther Daniel Crutcher and Dora LaVora Ward on July 16, 1936, in Santa Anna, Texas.
She grew up on the family farm in Bangs, Texas with her parents and three older sisters. She learned her work ethic in the home and on the farm and continued it through her adult life. Borgia retired from LaGloria Oil and Gas (now Delek) to enjoy the finer things in life.
These included taking care of her home, gardening, mowing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a wife, mother, sister, friend, Bangs High School Valedictorian, basketball and volleyball player, avid Aggie football fan, household accountant, investor, dog/cat mom, amateur gambler, business owner, voice of reason, disciplinarian (but quick with a hug when needed) and could not finish a joke without laughing early at the punchline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, James M. “Jim” Lockridge, daughter, Jeri Yelverton, sisters, Daniel Adelle Rasmussen and Claudia Alene Suttle.
She is survived by her son, David Lockridge and wife Heidi of Tyler; sister, Winnie Maxine Haney of Cleburne; son-in-law, Tim Yelverton of Tyler; grandsons, Ryan Nash and wife Sara of Tyler, Mason Nash and wife Laura of Bullard, Mack Lockridge of Dallas; and granddaughter, Emilee English and husband Dustin of Kerrville. Her bonus in life are her eight great-grandchildren. Borgia is loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She played the cards dealt to her valiantly and without complaint. One of the sweetest yet strong willed woman you will ever meet. She now gets to enjoy an eternity without pain or suffering. We Praise Jesus.
Many thanks to Dr. Douglas Lehman, his nurses, and staff at Christus Wound Care for the care of not only her physical wounds but her mental and emotional well-being. Our family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hospice of East Texas and especially the staff and workers at L & L Asphalt Corporation.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org), or any pet shelter of your choice.
Memorial service will be held Friday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home at 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service. Family burial will be at Newburg Cemetery in Comanche, Texas.