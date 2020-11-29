Bonnie Sue Tucker-Goodson

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Billy V. Tucker, and grandsons Jeremy and Jay Woolverton. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Ruby Graham, and her brothers, Ernest “Bob” Graham, David “Pete” Graham, Bill Graham; and sisters Brenda Wooten and Louise “Sister” Ray.
She is survived by her husband Joe Goodson of Tyler, TX, her son Mike Tucker and wife Pam, as well as her daughter Lana Bevill and husband Troy, all of Whitehouse, TX. Survivors also include six grandchildren, Hilary Chaney and husband Paul of Valley Mills, TX, Hannah Truitt and husband Jacob of Guangzhou, China, Connor Tucker of Houston, TX, Emma Bothwell and husband Steven of Tyler, TX, Blake Bevill and wife Mackenzie of Tyler, TX, and Brooke Bevill of Brenham, TX. Great-grandchildren include Tucker, Pippa, Graham, and Paige Chaney as well as Zach Truitt. Surviving siblings include Mitchell Graham, Don Graham, Glenn Graham, and Geneva “Snookie” Chaffin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was devoted to her husband, family, and the Lord. She had a gift for making her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren feel appreciated, loved and celebrated always. Her home was a place people loved to gather. Its warm atmosphere was fostered by the intentionality and hospitality in all that she did. Her life was one of devotion to her faith and she made our Heavenly Father known by shining with His light. We are at great peace knowing who she was in Jesus Christ, where she is now, and that we will be reunited with her in Heaven.