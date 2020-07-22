Bonnie June McClain

June was born April 1, 1931, in Sulphur, OK., to the late Jeffery Littleton Hill and Bessie Irene Kelso Hill. She married John McClain November 21, 1953.
June was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured the time she spent with her family. She was active with her church at First Baptist Tyler and her community on Lake Palestine where she resided for the last 44 years.
June has been a lifelong gardener and a Smith County Master Gardener since 1999. She shared her passion for gardening with the local youth and was awarded the Marva E. Beck Junior Master Gardener Leader of the Year Award. Her enthusiasm for gardening and serving the community was an inspiration. The Texas AgriLife Extension recognized her distinguished service to the program and awarded her the honorary title of Texas Master Gardener Emeritus.
June was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Maxine Bingham, husband, and daughter, Julie Edmonds. She is survived by her loving family including daughter, Jamie Valentine and husband Robert, of Houston; son-in-law, Curtis Edmonds, of Bullard; grandchildren, John Valentine and wife Danielle, of Houston and Katie Whittiker and husband Cody, of Little Elm; great-grandchildren, Macie and Kaylee Whittiker; nephews, Barry Bingham and wife Karen and Brent Bingham and wife Charlotte, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Valentine, Curtis Edmonds, John Valentine, Cody Whittiker, Barry Bingham, Brent Bingham and Jerry Bellis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 West Ferguson, Tyler, 75701 or Smith Co. Extension Office, Texas Master Gardener 1517 W. Front St., Suite 116, Tyler, TX 75702
Psalm 96:11-12
Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it. Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy.