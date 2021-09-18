Bonnie Joyce Howell
TROUP — Bonnie Joyce McMillian Howell, 82, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2021, in Troup, Texas. She was born September 15, 1939, in Corsicana, Texas to the late Lonnie and Ora Lee Presley McMillian.
Funeral services for Bonnie Howell will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Troup, with the Reverend Aaron Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kilgore.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Bonnie loved playing the piano, singing, she dearly loved her family, traveling, working many years in the church. She volunteered at the nursing home, where she loved playing the piano for the residents. She enjoyed riding and sightseeing. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troup.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sherry Kossa, and grandson Justin Neely.
She is survived by her husband GW Howell of Troup; children, Marion Howell and wife Paula of Troup, Vickie Neely and husband Bob of Trinity, AL, Carolyn Sporluck and Gordon of Hartselle, AL; son-in-law, John Kossa of Liberty City; 2 brothers, Laurence McMillian and wife Doris of Corsicana, and Lesley McMillian and wife Clara Jo of Kerens, and Margie Donaho; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons, Jarrod Neely, Johnathan Kossa, Gordon Sporluck II, Trey Carrell, Ryan Davis, Robert Peckham.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.