Bonnie (Dunagan) Burkett

Bonnie Burkett passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 in Tyler. She was born May 22, 1933 in Gladewater to Dell O. Dunagan and Christine Hurt Dunagan.
Bonnie was an active member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler for 20 years and participated in its Prime Timers group. In her quiet moments she would work on crossword puzzles and word searches. Discovering new recipes while watching cooking shows and challenging her mind to game shows was a favorite pastime. She was quite the competitor playing 42 at the domino table, you definitely wanted her on your team. She was a loyal friend who would chat over coffee and take you window shopping. She had a spirit of adventure and enjoyed her travels to places like Hawaii, Alaska, New York and Great Britain. She enjoyed her college football and was a devoted fan of the Texas Longhorns. You could always find her watching the games with an ice cold Dr. Pepper in her hand...Hook ‘em Horns! She graduated with a nursing degree from University of Texas in Galveston. She was a registered nurse in Galveston, San Francisco, and Dallas. She was also a teacher’s aide for special education elementary students in Illinois. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and soft spoken wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was filled with a Christ-like spirit.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Dell and Christine Dunagan, and brothers, Colonel Ed Dunagan and Randall Dunagan. She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 57 years, James Lester Burkett; son, Morgan Burkett and his wife Meisha Hunter Burkett of New York City; daughter, Holly Lynn Hopkins and her husband Aaron J. Hopkins of Muncie, Indiana; grandchildren, Mikayla Dell Hopkins Bailey and her husband Nathan Phillip Bailey, Justin Clay Hopkins and Aaron Colby Hopkins all of Muncie, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Bob Burkett, Morgan Burkett, Aaron Hopkins, Justin Hopkins, Colby Hopkins and Nathan Bailey.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, donations may be given to House of Compassion at compassioncare.org or Arms of Hope at armsofhope.org.