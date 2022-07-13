Bonnie Carolyn Thomas
TYLER — Bonnie Carolyn Campbell Thomas 86, long-time resident of Tyler, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 8, 2022. She loved the Lord, was a student of God’s word, a prayer warrior and if you knew her, you would know His presence in her not only her words but her life.
She was born on May 14, 1936, to Johnny Stevens and Georgia Broyles Campbell in Palestine, TX. While beautiful as she was, she was humble and never discussed her accolades. Mrs. Thomas graduated from Palestine High School in 1954 and was voted most beautiful, class favorite, as well as a cheerleader there. At Tyler Junior College she was voted class favorite and was a cheerleader and also an Apache Bell in 1955. On July 7, 1956, Carolyn married Donnie Thomas and was a devoted wife for 48 years until his death in 2004. Mrs. Thomas made friends and Bible study partners while moving with her husband whose career in the oil business moved them not only to Tyler but Midland, Amarillo, and Houston while finally retiring back to Tyler in 1992. She was always a devoted homemaker and loving caretaker of her family.
Mrs. Thomas leaves behind three children, Donnie Thomas, Jr. and wife Barbara, Bobby Thomas and wife Deborah, and Valli Thomas Franklin and husband Neal; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Well done, good and faithful servant. Mrs. Thomas also leaves behind one sibling, Charles Campbell and wife Gracie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to either the “Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County” or “Heart to Heart Hospice”.
Additionally, the family would like to thank Regina Barlow, Briarcliff Nursing Facility, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their unending compassionate care of their precious mother.
Services for Mrs. Thomas will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler. A private interment will be held at the Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery on a later date.