Bonnie Ann O’Neal
TYLER — Graveside services for Bonnie Ann O’Neal, 86, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:00 AM at Harris Creek Cemetery with Joel Enge, friend of the family, officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Bonnie passed away on Monday, September 6, at home.
She was born September 30, 1934 in Mount Pleasant, Texas to Charlie Luther and Dovie Christeen Mitchell.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. O’Neal, her sister, Dorothy Hutson, and her son, Randy E. O’Neal.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin E. O’Neal, daughter-in-law, Christie O’Neal, grandchildren, Blake O’Neal, Blain O’Neal, Sarah O’Neal, Shea Smith, and Kelli Smith, and 4 great-grandchildren.
