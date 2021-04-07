Bobbye Maxfield Hood
TYLER — Bobbye Hood, age 84, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bobbye was born August 14, 1936 in Van Zandt County, Texas to the late Bundy and Lola Mae Maxfield.
Bobbye married the love of her life, Bill, in 1953. She took pride in helping others, which is the reason for her career as an LVN. Bobbye retired from the Christus Trinity Mother Frances clinic in Chandler, Texas and was an active member of the Green Acres Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and shared her hobby by making items for the cancer patients in her recent years. Bobbye enjoyed music, especially Blue Grass. She favored going camping and being creative in her arts and crafts, she even made it a tradition to make her grandchildren angels for Christmas. Bobbye, above all, cherished the times she spent with the family she adored.
Bobbye is survived by her children, Jack (Donna) Hood of Georgetown, Jon (Vickie) Hood of Chandler and Diane Stanton of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Courtney Caruthers, Ashley Riley, Jennifer Blake, Meranda Creasy, Rusty Lawrence and Danny Stanton; great-grandchildren, Brody Caruthers, Quinn Riley, Carter Riley, Kip Creasy, Kye Creasy and Callie Blake; and special friend, Jimmy Smith.
Bobbye is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Jack Hood.
A time of visitation for Bobbye will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, following the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
