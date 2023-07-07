Bobby Wayne Oldham
MURCHISON — Funeral services for Bobby Wayne Oldham 80, of Murchison have been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Monday July 10, 2023 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Chapel with Rev. Mike Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby passed away on Monday July 3, 2023 in Athens.
He was born August 18, 1942 in Tyler, Texas to the late T.J. and Lottie Mae Davis Oldham. Bobby was a member of Noonday Baptist Church and also attended Bethel Christian Church with his beloved wife Peggy. Bobby retired from Coca Cola after a 37-year career. Bobby loved to go hunting and fishing with his brothers and watching Nascar races and old westerns on tv, especially “Gunsmoke”. Everyone who knew and loved Bobby will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.J. (Boy) and Lottie Mae Oldham, infant daughter; Kimberly Oldham.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years Peggy Oldham, daughters; Tracie Birmingham and husband Danny of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gina Anton and husband Paul of Athens, Texas, son; Turman Oldham and wife Deborah of Colleyville, Texas, Bryan Tompkins and wife Cherri of Mabank, Texas, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, brothers; Paul Oldham and wife Debby of Tyer, Texas, Neil Oldham and wife Patsy of Tyler, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Oldham, Kelly Oldham, Greg Oldham, Billy Don Buford, Eugene Buford, Tony Buford and Allen Buford.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethel Christian Church 10888 CR 3817 Athens, Texas 75752.