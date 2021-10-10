Bobby Tarrant
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Bobby Tarrant, 90, of Jacksonville is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Mike Miller and Tony Murray will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Bobby was born in Mt. Selman on September 26, 1931 and passed away on October 7, 2021. He retired from Jacksonville Fire Department. He loved working at his ranch and enjoyed raising cattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Viola (Hensley) Tarrant; and brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Imogene Tarrant.
Left to cherish Bobby’s memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Joyce Cook Tarrant of Jacksonville; sons, Nicky Joe Tarrant and wife Elaine of Jacksonville, Eric Jack Tarrant and wife Lisa of Bullard; and daughter, Tina Green and husband Kayle of Southlake. He is also survived by eight grandchildren Leslie and Bryce McDaniel, Robin and Troy Sunday, Matt and Jessica Tarrant, Alanna and Matt Mehlenbacher, Erica and Stephen Gresham, Jacklyn and Christopher Sirianni, Addisyn Green and Carson Green; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Lake, Jay Hooker, Bryan McKinney, Rodney Kelly, Tony Bolton and Marshal Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Slovacek, E.C. Blunt, Kent Kirkpatrick, Steve Grimes, Goodfellows Sunday School class and Jacksonville Fire Department.