Bobby Ray Sherwood
TYLER — Funeral services for Bobby Ray Sherwood will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Perry officiating. A private family burial will occur at Bascom Cemetery afterwards. Visitation will occur one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Bobby was born in Alba, Texas to John and Robbie Sherwood on June 20, 1937. He was retired from United Technologies Carrier Air Conditioning where he worked as a supervisor for 34 years. He was a member of Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler. He loved crappie fishing and deer hunting with his wife, Bobbie Lynn. He would spend hours baiting a hook and reeling in fish for his children, grandchildren, and friends that accompanied him on his fishing expeditions. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed coaching his children in their basketball, softball, baseball, and field & track endeavors. His backyard was a basketball court and athletic field built for his children to pursue their many sporting interests. Coaching his daughter’s softball teams was the highlight of many of his summer days, nights, and weekends. During later years, gardening became a passion along with his weekends of fishing at Lake Fork. Many family members and church friends benefitted from his generous gifts of fresh garden vegetables. His was one of the first smiling faces that greeted many a visitor and church member at Friendly Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon.
Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Lynn Sherwood, his parents, John and Robbie Sherwood, sisters, Helen Judge and Carrie Coleman, brother J.R. Sherwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Kathy Wells of Tyler; sons, Steve Sherwood and wife Becky of Tyler; Bill Sherwood and wife Shirley of Bethune, SC, and daughter, Judy Sherwood and partner Kathy Carpenter of Chico, CA; as well as 10 grandchildren Russell Wells, Casey Wells, Scott Sherwood, Shannon Cooper, Luke Casey, Matthew Sherwood, Michael Sherwood, Beth Sherwood, Jessica Ledford, and Jon Carpenter; 14 great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Wells, Casey Wells, Michael Sherwood, Matthew Sherwood, Luke Casey, and Jon Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas.
