Bobby Ray Ashcraft
LINDALE — Services for Mr. Bobby Ray Ashcraft, age 85 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Lindale High School Performing Arts Center with Dr. Tom Buck and Bro. David Attebury officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Bobby passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at a hospital in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Lindale, Texas on February 14, 1935 to the late Henry Thomas “Buster” and Ethel Fay (Sanders) Ashcraft. Bobby married the love of his life, Ruth Evelyn (Wood) Ashcraft on March 22, 1957. They were members of the Prairie Creek Baptist Church in Lindale for over 60 years and First Baptist Church of Lindale for the past 6 years. Bobby’s educational career spanned 36 years and he served the Lindale Public Schools as a teacher, coach, principal, curriculum director and assistant superintendent. He was currently serving as Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Lindale. Bobby was a vital part of the Lindale Community and will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Evelyn Ashcraft of Lindale, Texas; daughter, Natasha Ann Skinner and husband, Lee of Midlothian, Texas; sons, Donald Bryan Ashcraft and wife, Deborah of Laneville, Texas; Steven Ashley Ashcraft and wife, Cindy of Arlington, Texas; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby’s fellow Planning and Zoning board members, Terry Edwards, Jerry Terry, and Gregory Kilgore. Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Crouch, Dennis Bodiford, Jack Johnson, Paul Akin, Jerry Lockhart, and Kevin Fowler. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church of Lindale’s building fund are appreciated. Due to COVID 19 restrictions masks are required at all services and visitations.
