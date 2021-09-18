Bobby Lee Pillow
BROWNSBORO — Funeral services for Bobby Lee Pillow, 76 of Brownsboro have been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Bristow and Vicki Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Athens. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday evening September 20, 2021 from 6-8 P.M.
Bobby passed away Monday evening September 13, 2021 in Tyler.
He was born July 5, 1945 in Athens to the late Ernest Charles Chism and Ophelia Strange Pillow. Bobby grew up in Athens. He married the love of his life, Maggie Nell Dodds of 57 years. Together they created a beautiful life. He worked at Pillows EZ Mart, before working for Brookshires Facility Services where he retired in 2012. He then joined CMS Maintenance where he finished his career. Bobby was always full of life, and always had a smile on his face and a contagious laugh. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved working on things and could fix anything. He processed deer for many-many years and loved it very much. Bobby loved his family very much. His girls meant the world to him. He adored his grandkids and he was crazy about his great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Charles Chism Pillow and Martha Ann Ophelia Strange Pillow, son; Bobby Dwayne Pillow, brothers; William Troy Pillow and Charles Ray Pillow and two great granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife Maggie Pillow, daughters; Tammy Nipp and husband John, Carolyn Bynum and husband Mark, Paula Pillow and fiancé Jake Desormeaux, grandchildren; John Hudson, Heather Hudson, Jordan Westbrook, Cheyene Eaton and husband Jeremy, Emily Suggs and husband Daniel, William Bud Odom and Nicole, Katelyn Hodge, 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mark Bynum, William Mark Pillow, Matt Smith, Michael Pearson, Robert Stevens, Denny Sims and Holman Kidd.
Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Melton, Sandy Sims, Roy McKey and employees of CMS Maintenance.
If desired memorials may be made to the New Hope United Methodist Church 7943 FM 314 N. Brownsboro, Texas 75756.