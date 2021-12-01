Bobby Jurd Woodruff
TEXARKANA — Bobby Jurd Woodruff, 85, formerly of Tyler, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, Texarkana, TX. Bob was born July 21, 1936 in Montague, Texas to parents Earnest Jurd Woodruff and Mattie Mae (Howard) Woodruff.
He spent his early years in Texas and Oklahoma and graduated from New London High School where he excelled in a variety of sports. He attended and played football at Baylor University, Tyler Junior College, Florida State University and Sam Houston College. He was a member of the Sam Houston BearKats team who were the 1956 Lone Star Conference Champions and had the school’s first perfect season. They went on to win the 1956 National Refrigerator Bowl and remained undefeated.
His education career as a teacher, coach and high school principal took him to many locations in Texas including Orange, Deer Park, Spring, Longview, Magnolia, Bastrop, Corsicana, Amarillo and finally Heavener, Oklahoma before retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Mary Lake (Cone) Woodruff of Texarkana, formerly of Tyler. He is survived by son Bobby Jay Woodruff and daughter Keri Kaye Woodruff Saul as well as grandchildren Alyssa Saul Stanfell, Alexis Kaye Saul and Tanner Alan Woodruff Saul. He is also survived by his dear sister Wanda Woodruff Ingram and nephew Mike (Sylvia) Ingram, of Texarkana.
Bob is survived by other relatives and many friends who loved him and miss him being on this earth. He is now out of pain and is with the Lord.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the mausoleum of Chapelwood Memorial Gardens at 1001 N. Kings Hwy. (FM 989), Wake Village, TX with Michael Lybrand officiating. Burial will immediately follow the memorial in the Woodruff Family plot.
Bob was an involved board member of the London Museum for several years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Bob’s name to the museum at this address; “London Museum”, PO Box 477, New London, TX 75682.