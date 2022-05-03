Bobby Joe Yancy
TYLER — Bobby Joe Yancy, 87, of Chapel Hill passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Starrville Cemetery with Rev. John Kennedy and Rev. Bryan Jacobe officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Bobby was a founding member of Tyler Gospel Chapel. He retired as a journeyman electrician and member of IBEW for 60 years. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1952 and in his later years served as a board member of Chapel Hill ISD for nine years. He loved working in his church and was a fine example of a Christian servant. Mr. Yancy enjoyed helping build many churches throughout the states using his electrical trade. He also worked in Haiti and always supported Haiti Missions.
Bobby was born October 18, 1934 in Chapel Hill, to Joe and Adelia Harris Yancy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marcus Yancy. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Betty Clinkscales Yancy; two daughters, Donna and husband, Jimmy Jacobe and Suzanne and husband, Frankie Lindsey; four grandchildren, Stacy Jacobe and husband, “Bubba” Gore, Patrick Lindsey and wife, Brandy, Colton Lindsey and fiancé, Christina Watson, and Ashley Beth Lindsey and husband, John Stewart; seven great-grandchildren, Layne Gore, Parker, Weston, and Cannon Lindsey, and Jessa, Willow, and Aspen Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews and considered them to be his own.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Yancy, Riley Harris, Steve Hudson, Doug Hudson, James Brock, and Terry Widdows. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Murphy, Reggie Hudson, Ricky Shubert, and Ronald Lowery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice of Tyler, 1428 WSW Loop 323, Suite 100, Tyler, TX 75701 (https://solarisfamily.com) or Haiti Missions through Tyler Gospel Chapel, 10195 Hwy 31E, Tyler, TX 75702 (https://Tylergospelchapel.org).