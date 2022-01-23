Bobby Joe Wiggins
BECKVILLE — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Bobby J. Wiggins, 82, of Beckville, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Rehobeth Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Flannagan officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Bobby Joe Wiggins was born April 8, 1939 in Winnsboro, Louisiana. He passed this life January 20, 2022 in Carthage, Texas. Bobby was the older of two children born to the marriage of Statton and Lottie Sanders Wiggins. He was raised and schooled in Winnsboro graduating from Fort Necessity High School. He served his country through the U.S. Army. Bobby married his love Becky Ann Holt October 21, 1961 and they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Mr. Wiggins began working for International Paper in Natchez, MS and spent 30 years raising chickens for Tyson. Along with raising chickens he loved gardening and sharing his bounty with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Wiggins is survived by his loving wife, Becky Wiggins of Beckville; son Curtis Wiggins and wife Kristi of Tyler; daughter, Sherri Watson of Carthage; brother, Kent Wiggins and wife Nita of Tyler; son-in-law, Steven Watson of Carthage; grandchildren, Statton Wiggins of Tyler, Maddox Wiggins of Tyler, Carly Cockrell and husband Derrick of Jaoquin, Will Watson of N.C., Sam Watson of Carthage, and Jake Watson of Georgia; one great-grandchild, Brooks Cockrell of Joaquin; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Statton Wiggins, Maddox Wiggins, Derek Cockrell, Sam Watson, Jason Thames, Blake Thames, Joey Wiggins, Chris Wiggins and Nickey Wiggins. The family requests memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org
