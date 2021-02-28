Bobby Jack May
TYLER — Services for Bobby Jack May 90 of Tyler, are set for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at West Erwin Church of Christ with Dr. Bill Allen Officiating, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.
Mr. May passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Tyler. He was born June 24, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to the late Marcus Hardin and Leona May. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1949, and retired from the Cotton Belt Railroad in Tyler after many years of service. He also was a partner and owner/operator of May Brothers Sales Company in Tyler, providing automobile service parts and later truck accessories. He and his wife May Helen were long-time members of West Erwin Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by all six of his brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife, May Helen Simms May; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
If desired, the family request Memorials be made to West Erwin Church of Christ.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
4A Girls Basketball: Dallas Pinkston edges Brownsboro
-
2A Girls Basketball: Martin's Mill in regionals for 16th straight year
-
Letter to the Editor: Readers sound off on Schaefer, Gohmert, Abbott
-
East Texas Crisis Center sees significant damages after many pipes freeze, burst during winter storm
-
Dina Laniese Rushing