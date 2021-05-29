Bobby Gus Fite
FLINT — Bobby Gus Fite, born April 6, 1951 in Tyler to Henry Gus and Barbara Ann Fite, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Tyler at the age of 70.
Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and loyal friend. Some of his favorite activities included hunting, fishing, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. For 38 years he was employed at Goodyear Tire and another 12 years at Five Star Stone & Brick. He served as a reserve sheriff deputy for Smith County for many years. Bobby was also a Patron member of the NRA.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Henry Gus and Barbara Ann (Streety) Fite and son-in-law Michael Allen Mundt.
Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Marie Fite, son Bobby Fite (Lana), daughter Barbara Mundt, son Barry Clark (Mikki), and son Jason Clark (Tiffaney). He was blessed to be Peepaw to his nine grandchildren, Garrett, Kelsey, Tanner, Sheldon, Katie, Colin, CeCe, Jack, and Ruby, and six great-grandchildren, Addy, Bailee, Rowynn, Drake, Maribelle, and Magnolia. He was the oldest of six siblings survived by brothers Tommy Fite, Ronny Fite, Larry Fite, and Buddy Fite, and sister Sherry Fite.
Services in memory of Bobby will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler with Reverend Sherman Mayfield officiating. Visitation will begin at noon with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Whitehouse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make donations in memory of Bobby to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
