Bobby Gerald Williams
TYLER — Bobby Gerald Williams, age 79, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Bobby was born Wednesday, March 26, 1941 in Tyler, Texas.
Bobby was a proud Army reserve veteran. He loved living in the town of Tyler, Texas through his entire life, and married his one true love, Rebecca, here on October 18th, in the 1960’s, where they raised two children. During his time here he built a career as a machinist, working for Tyler Pipe and Lilly Machinery. Bobby’s hobbies included learning about history, genealogy, and most of all spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Bobby is survived by his son Bobby Jeff Williams and wife Nina Michelle Williams of Garland, Texas; daughter Amanda Leigh Williams of Corinth, Texas; and granddaughters Jessica Leigh Height, Michaela Faith Williams, and Millicent Hope Williams.
Bobby is preceded in death by his adored wife, Ada Rebecca Shaffer Williams; and parents William Franklin Williams and Velma Othal Carter Williams.
A time of visitation for Bobby will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Dean Baptist Cemetery.
