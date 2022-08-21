Bobby Gene Vest
TYLER — Graveside services for Bobby Vest, 75, of Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Cemetery, with Ron Wells officiating.
Mr. Vest passed away on August 18, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.
Bobby Gene Vest was born September 19, 1946, in Midland, Texas, the son of Noah Truman Vest and Nita Vivian (Morgan) Vest. He graduated from Ennis High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and his master’s degree in counseling and psychology from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. While attending college in Plainview, he met his “forever sweetheart,” Susan Ann Sheriff. They later married on November 27, 1968, and from this union came two daughters- Susan and Melody. Bob was a behavior specialist in public schools for over 20 years, serving in multiple districts throughout East Texas. He was an advocate for children with autism and had a heart for individuals suffering from chemical dependencies, which led him to become a licensed chemical dependency counselor, something he did for over ten years after retiring from public education. He served as a pastor and music minister for most of his life and recently became a member of the First Baptist Church of Tyler. Bob enjoyed fishing, tinkering, and watching the Texas Rangers. He will be remembered as a merciful, devoted, and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Elaine Vest.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Stivers and husband Josh of Austin, Melody Vest of Tyler; grandchildren, Abigail Stivers, Hope Stivers, and Noelle Stivers; granddoggy, Buddy Lee West, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
