Bobby Gene Roberson
FLINT — Bobby Gene Roberson of Flint, Texas passed away, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the age of 72. After several years of declining health, Bobby passed peacefully with his beloved Linda and their children by his side.
Bobby was born in Ferriday, Louisiana on April 21, 1948 before moving to East Texas. He graduated from Kilgore High School. He attended both Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College, where he earned an associate degree in welding. His education allowed him to pursue a career at Kelley Tire, and later, Trane where he was a Tool and Die maker for 30 plus years before retiring to the lake and deer lease. Bobby was an avid bass fisherman. He belonged to many local bass clubs. When he was not on the lake, he might be found (if you can spot him), in the deer stand. He enjoyed much of his free time and fellowship with many great anglers and hunters, however, his favorite fishing and hunting partner was his grandson, Jackson Speaker.
If you asked Bobby, his greatest accomplishment wasn’t his Lake Tyler record breaking Bass or the latest 10-point deer, it was his family. He was lovingly married to his wife, Linda, for 46 wonderful years. Together, they enjoyed camping, be it, in a tent or, as their family grew, in an RV. This allowed them to enjoy and explore the great outdoors together.
Bobby was most proud of his three daughters, Mariellen Speaker, Kristin Foley and Kay Eidson. During their child rearing days, they enriched their circle of friends through various activities, such as dance, drill team, barrel racing, basketball and band. Just when Bobby thought his heart could not be any fuller, a spot was found for his son-in-law’s Perry Speaker, Michael Foley and Chris Eidson. Eventually, Bobby’s greatest joy came in the form of seven grandchildren, Eve Pulse, Jackson & Lilli Speaker, Beaux Gainer, Mackenzie, Camden & Parker Foley, who he loved more than life itself. He is survived by his siblings, Charles Roberson and wife Amy and Barbara Walker and husband Randall, as well as numerous nieces and nephew.
The family welcomes you to a celebration of life that will be held at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, Texas on February 13, 2021 at 10:00 am, with a visitation to follow at 11:00am. Service will be live streamed at https://stmarymagdaleneflint.org/live-mass. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Hospice of East Texas in Bobby’s memory.
