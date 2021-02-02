Bobby E. McClenny
LINDALE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Bobby E. McClenny, age 86, of Lindale, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. Ira Lynn officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Bobby died Friday, January 29, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Smith County, Texas on April 22, 1934 to the late James Wilburn and Alpha Odena (Black) McClenny and was a lifelong resident of Lindale. Bobby graduated from Lindale High School. He continued his education and received his BBA from Texas Eastern University Tyler, and received his MBA Degree at the University of Texas at Tyler. Not only did he enjoy learning, he also taught classes at a business school in Tyler. He was a meticulous accountant and office manager for Bracken Oil Company until his retirement from the firm. He then started his own business, McClenny Business Services and continued his accounting practice. Bobby and his wife, Mary Ann, were devout Christians. They attended and were active at the South Main Church of Christ in Lindale. Bobby was minister to the Lindale Church of Christ for many years and also preached at other Churches of Christ in the area when needed. Bobby loved the Lord and lived his life accordingly. Bobby loved his family and was a dedicated husband, father and Papa. He always had time for family. He was from a large family and spent many hours recording and studying family history. He wrote poetry and received several awards for his poems. He was an avid gardener and loved working outdoors in his garden and his yard. Bobby loved Lindale. He took great pride in serving his community with excellence, and served on the City of Lindale City Council as Mayor for a number of years. During that time, Bobby was instrumental in the annexations and extending the City of Lindale city limits to Interstate 20 and along the interstate to the front door of Hideaway Lake, placing Lindale on the map and creating the economic engine for growth along the Interstate that we see today. Bobby received numerous awards including Citizen of the Year in Lindale. Bobby was part of numerous organizations both locally and in neighboring communities. He was very proud to have served on the East Texas Council of Governments, Smith County Historical Society, Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce, Lindale Rotary Club, garden clubs and many other organizations. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Mary Ann McClenny; brothers, James McClenny and Chuck McClenny; and sister, Betty Hilburn. Bobby is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Laura Sue McClenny of Lindale, Texas; daughters and sons-in-law, Jan & Carroll Anderson of Hideaway, Texas and Mary Beth and Mark Whitaker of Tyler, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Joyce McClenny of Lindale, Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sara and Dan Hicks of Lindale, Texas, Eloise Cook of Lindale, Texas, Nita and Curtis Herring of Lindale, Texas, and Carolyn Brown of Lindale, Texas; sisters-in-law, Coralee McClenny of Lindale, Texas, Carolyn Philpot and husband, Jimmie of Lindale, Texas and Doris Allen and husband, Richard of Conroe, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Kurt McClenny, Rusty Humphries, Russell Humphries, Colin Steel McCoy, Nathan James and Jimmy McGonagill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lindale Education Foundation Lindale, Texas.
