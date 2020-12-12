Bobbie Wintters
RED SPRINGS — Bobbie Wintters, age 93 of Red Springs, Texas, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born September 27, 1927 in Caddo, Texas to the late Robert Edwin and Shellie Pearl (Haney) Johnston. Bobbie was a longtime resident of Red Springs where she was active member of Red Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed getting out and about every chance she could and also playing games with her friends, particularly dominoes and cards. Bobbie retired from UT Health Center after 10 years of brightening everyone’s day in the gift shop and also served her family as a loving homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mack Wintters; grandson, Lynn Wintters; sisters, Martha Fralicks, Duette Bradshaw, Reba Stevens; and daughter-in-law, Melva Wintters.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Dwayne Wintters and Sue of Sand Flat, Texas, Penny Norman and Bubba of Winona, Texas; Larry Wintters and Jolynn of Red Springs, Texas; and by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
The family will be having a private graveside service at Red Springs Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Red Springs Cemetery Fund.
