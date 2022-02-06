Bobbie Nell Compton
HOUSTON — Bobbie Nell Compton, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1928, in Wood County, Texas, to Fred and Zella King.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Haynon Compton, her sisters Polly Mallory and Dottie Johnson and great niece Molly Long. She is survived by her niece Carolyn Long, great niece Julia Long, cousins Sandra King and Janie King Rainwater, and beloved friends Bill Stockton and Don and Mara Balusek.
Bobbie was an elementary school teacher, world traveler, fabulous cook and a very gifted artist and seamstress. She taught first in Hawkins, Texas then for many years at Bell Elementary in Tyler. She was a devoted member of Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler. In 2013, she moved to Houston to be near her niece and great-niece, but Tyler was always “home”. Her family and friends will miss her very much.
A graveside service will be held in Henderson, Texas at a later date.
Should you desire to donate in her memory, please consider the East Texas Food Bank or the Houston Food Bank.