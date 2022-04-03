Bobbie Joe “BJ” Finley
TYLER — Bobbie Joe (BJ) Finley passed away on Monday, March 28 at Christus Mother Frances hospital in Tyler after a brief illness.
Graveside services for Bobbie Joe (BJ) Finley, 95, of Tyler, family only, will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 10:00 am at Cathedral in the Pines on South Broadway, Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home
BJ was born October 7, 1926 in Caddo, Texas to Hubert Raymond and Luzelle Cora Gracey Finley.
BJ proudly served his country in the U. S Navy in World War II. After his graduation from University of North Texas, Denton he was employed by Nabisco for 40 years. BJ married the love of his life, Bobbye Sue Hawkins, on February 3, 1951, in Mt. Calm, Texas, and they had 58 wonderful years together. BJ was a deacon and member of First Baptist Church, Tyler, and serving his church and the Lord was his passion. BJ never knew a stranger and was a strong ambassador for Christ. BJ was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports, including football and especially baseball.
BJ was preceded in death by his wife Bobbye Sue, sister, Pat Patterson of San Diego, California, brothers Charles Finley of Breckenridge, Texas, Hubert Finley of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and James Finley of Galveston, Texas.
BJ is survived by his daughter Susan Howes and husband Charles of Tyler; son David Finley and wife Hollie of Colleyville; son Craig Finley and wife Jan of Waco; grandchildren Heather and Adam Newman of Austin, Carrie and Joe Slaughter of Tyler, Jessica and David Featherston of Tyler, Trey Howes of Tyler, Byron Finley of Colleyville, Lauren and Barry Brewer of Longview, Caleb Finley of Denver, Colorado and Chandler and Vicki Finley of Virginia Beach, Virgina; and eight great-grandchildren. BJ is also survived by his dear friend and companion, Marlene Chapman, whom he spent many happy times with in his later years.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Trey Howes, Byron Finley, Chandler Finley, Adam Newman, Joe Slaughter, David Featherston, and Barry Brewer.
Honorary pallbearer will be Caleb Finley.
If desired, memorials may be made to “Hangers of Hope” which benefits the local Bethesda Clinic.
