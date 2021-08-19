Bobbie Jean Rider Clifton
TYLER — Bobbie Clifton went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and friends after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
Born on January 20, 1934, in Rusk, TX to the late Lula and Theodore Ernest Rider. She was married for almost 51 years before the passing of her husband James E Clifton.
Bobbie was a member of Southern Oaks Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. First serving at Rice Elementary then spending most of her career at Owens Elementary, Bobbie retired from being a teacher’s aide after serving pre-K and kindergarten for almost 40 years. Bobbie’s home and heart were always open to her family and friends, and you could often find her in the kitchen feeding an army, telling stories about the kids at school or at the table playing SkipBo with her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia Parsons, Olen Rider, and Edgar Rider. Those left to cherish her memories include sister, Norma Faye Peters (Illinois); son, Gene Clifton (Tyler); daughter and son in law, Cathy and William Kapka (Allen), daughter, Melissa Britt (Allen); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM . Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery at 10:00 AM with her grandson, Pastor Clifton Kapka officiating the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a tribute donation to be made to either the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org or to Owens Elementary at https://schoolpay.com/pay/for/Donation-to-Owens-Elementary-School/SeDomWD
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.