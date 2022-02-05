Bobbie J. Payne
TYLER — Graveside services for Bobbie Jean Proctor Payne, 89, of Tyler, will be held at Sulphur Springs Cemetery on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Charles Moore officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Payne passed away on February 1, 2022, at The Heights of Tomball Nursing Home in Tomball, Texas.
On April 10, 1932, she was born in Sulphur Springs and raised by GrandDaddy T.A. Proctor. Mrs. Payne graduated from East Texas State College and later had a successful career at Threlkeld & Company Insurance Agency. She loved a good adventure, socializing with her friends, and her collections were the stuff of legends. Mrs. Payne was a loving wife, an incredible mother, and a marvelous MawMaw.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and two children, Rodney and Mark Payne.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her loving family, including her daughter-in-law, Karen Payne; grandchildren, Amy, James, Taylor, and Ashlei, with six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County (www.alzalliance.org) 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, 75701.