Bobbie Fern Allen
TYLER — Mrs. Bobbie Fern Allen passed away January 2, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Texas January 29, 1932, to Olan Edwin and Islah Mae Reamy Elmore. Bobbie was a faithful member of Woods Baptist Church. As a Christian she was active in the different Baptist churches, such as Tyler’s First Baptist, First Baptist Arlington as well as Longview First Baptist Church. Bobbie is a 1949 graduate of Tyler High School; she attended Howard College in Big Spring, Texas and then received a diploma from Tyler Commercial College in Executive Secretarial wok in April 1951. After marrying Harold Brent Allen, June 6, 1950, they started raising their family, Bobbie decided to go back to college and pursue her first dream, nursing. She graduated from Tyler Junior College, Texas Eastern School of Nursing receiving her diploma in nursing degree and passed the Registered Nurse exam in Texas. Her nursing studies continued until she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1978 from University Texas of Tyler. Bobbie’s nursing career started in the 1970’s in the ICC/CCU units of Medical Center Hospital in Tyler. She later found a special compassion for nursing care in Home Health. She retired in 2000 after spending 15 years with Nursefinders, a national nursing organization. As a clinical operations specialist she traveled to multiple states keeping offices current with changes in nursing and explaining how those changes affected Nursefinders. She combined family, education, and career until retirement in 2000. She was especially proud to receive the Outstanding Service Award from Texas Nursing Association District 19 in Community Health. Recognition of Superior Care as a Professional Nurse in May 1980. Earlier Bobbie had served as President of District 19, TNA Nurses Association in Tyler, Texas. Bobbie also enjoyed her volunteer work with the Alzheimer’s Alliance Day Club from 2015-2017. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, Harold B. Allen, brother Edwin Earle Elmore, granddaughter Erin Lynn Volter, grandsons Ryan Crist and Brandon Everett Allen and daughter-in-law, Susan Lynn Allen. She is survived by her loving family including, daughters, Cheryl Lynn Allen of Spring, Texas, and Carol Anne Allen and Bill Crist of San Marcos, California and son, Brent Lee Allen and Kelli Allen of Tyler. Grandchildren Elton Volter III (Telicia), Edwin T. Volter (Erica), William Everett Crist III (Francesca Arago) and twin granddaughters Brittany Anne Crist (Maximilian Whipple) and Casey Lynne Crist and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Lary, Grants Pass, Oregon and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home on January 6, 2023. The family would also like to thank the loving and caring staff at Novellus Living in Spring, Texas and Enhabit Hospice. If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.