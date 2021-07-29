Bobbie Biggers King
TYLER — Bobbie was born in Irene, Texas on January 15, 1930 to Hassie and Jess Biggers. She graduated from Bynum High School, Hillsboro Junior College and North Texas University. Bobbie married Harvey B. King in 1951. She taught school in Carrolton, Texas until moving to Tyler in 1955. As Harvey began his career at Brookshire Grocery Company, Bobbie taught school at Moore Junior High. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and the Tyler Woman’s Forum.
Her only son, Tim, was born in 1961. She dedicated herself to loving and caring for him and Harvey which included many hours and miles attending tennis tournaments across the state. She was a loving mom, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She insisted on spoiling anyone that she claimed as her own.
Her greatest love was her family. She loved nothing more than enjoying a vacation with her family or sharing a meal with them. She was the most amazing cook and gift giver. She loved spending time with her friends and was sure to keep them laughing and was no stranger to a good prank. She took great pride in her grandsons, Tucker and Tanner, and was totally smitten with her first great-grandson, Wyatt Timothy King. She always tried to stay current with her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed long conversations with her sister Sue. She loved her Wonderful Wednesday outings each week with Lisa which included the beauty shop, lunch, shopping and numerous field trips, some that were deemed top secret. Bobbie loved her Atria family. She adored the residents and staff and spent many happy years enjoying their company.
Bobbie was proceeded in death by her son, Timothy Biggers King and her beloved husband, Harvey B. King. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tucker and Brittany King and Tanner King; great-grandson, Wyatt Timothy King; daughter-in-law, Lisa King; and son-in-law, Ben Alford; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Jim Hammock; nephews, Cathy and Jeff Hammock and Alice and Jeremy Hammock; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Bobbie King will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler with Pastor Robert Carter officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Hospitality Room. Burial will be one hour prior to the memorial service in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
Memorials can be made to Pine Cove Christian Camps, 4410 Kinsey Dr., Tyler, TX 75703 (www.pinecove.com); East Texas Food Bank, Attn: Development Dept., 3201 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.easttexasfoodbank.org); or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).