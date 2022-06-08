Bob Roberts
LONGVIEW — Leslie M. “Bob” Roberts, passed peacefully at Longview Regional Medical Center on the evening of June 6, 2022. Bob was born in Beaumont, TX, on April 27, 1945, the son of Ina Mae and Leslie “LM” Roberts. He is a graduate of Mineola High School, Class of 1963. Bob served as an Airman in the United States Airforce from 1963 to 1967. He graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from Tyler Junior College in May 1969 and a Bachelor of Science and Economics from Stephen F. Austin University in 1973.
Throughout his life, Bob served in leadership positions with MENSA, Longview Civitan Club, Texas Association of Private Schools, a Proprietary Advisory Commission of the State Board of Education, Vocational Technical Educational Development Foundation, and he was a founding member of the Leadership Longview Program. As president of BMI School of Business and Tyler Commercial College, he enriched thousands of lives. He volunteered countless hours holding leadership roles with the Texas Association of Private Schools (TAPS) throughout the 1980s and 1990s and sponsored legislation to protect the rights of private and technical schools throughout Texas.
He loved fishing in and around East Texas. He could regularly be found on his Skeeter at Lake Fork, whether he was pre-fishing; participating in a tournament; or taking his wife, children, or grandchildren out for a day of fishing fun. He created and maintained bassfin.com and received a patent for his Fold ‘n Go seat design. In 2010, Bob’s biggest catch, an 11.79-pound large-mouth bass, which was put on display at The Minnow Bucket. Most recently, he was an active member of the Lake Fork Sportsman’s Association and participated in a series of educational podcasts called “Lake Fork Unplugged”.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Roberts, and his parents, Ina Mae Chaddick and LM Roberts. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Hannold Roberts, his children Regina Smith and husband David, Kim Roberts and husband Mark Adamski, Don Roberts and wife Karen, Jeff Soape and wife Mindy. He leaves behind nine grandchildren: Addison, Alex, Dani, Dahlia, Delainey, Reyna, Owen, Oliver, and Leslie.
The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, June 9th, at First Christian Church (720 N. Sixth Street, Longview, TX 75601) at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at noon. In remembrance of Bob’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made in his name to the Lake Fork Sportsman’s Association.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.